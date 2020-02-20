Go to Contents
Hanwha Solutions shifts to red in 2019

13:45 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 248.9 billion won (US$ 207.5 million), shifting from a profit of 160.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 378.3 billion won, up 6.8 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.1 percent to 9.5 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

