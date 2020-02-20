Gov't considers 'written' policy briefing to president amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Government ministries are considering briefing President Moon Jae-in on their policy plans for this year in writing, rather than through face-to-face sessions, amid deepening concerns over the fast-spreading new coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Moon began receiving briefings from ministries and agencies on their annual plans in mid-January but the process has been suspended since late January as the government strives to contain the spread of the virus. The unification ministry is among those agencies which have yet to make a report.
A ministry official told reporters that the government is considering allowing those remaining agencies to make "written" policy briefings -- except in special cases -- in consideration of concerns over the virus that has killed more than 2,000 people in China alone.
South Korea has reported more than 80 confirmed cases of infection, with the number surging this week, sparking worries that the spread of COVID-19 might be accelerating.
