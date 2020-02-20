Go to Contents
Cosmax turns to black in Q4

16:02 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 4.3 billion won (US$ 3.6 million), swinging from a loss of 459 million won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 67.2 percent on-year to 16.9 billion won. Sales increased 7.4 percent to 353.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

