Cosmax 2019 net profit down 13 pct. to 18.3 bln won

16:02 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 18.3 billion won (US$ 15.3 million), down 13 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 3.2 percent on-year to 54 billion won. Annual revenue increased 5.6 percent to 1.33 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

