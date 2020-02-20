(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st death of coronavirus patient
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported the nation's first death of a coronavirus patient, with the total number of confirmed cases surpassing 100, health authorities said.
The 63-year-old man died of pneumonia on Wednesday morning at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where 13 new confirmed cases have been reported.
He tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. The authorities are currently trying to determine the exact cause of his death.
The health authorities have been testing all patients and medical staff at the hospital since Wednesday when two patients in the psychiatric ward were confirmed to have been infected.
The authorities are looking into the hospital's possible connection with the country's 31st confirmed case -- a 61-year-old South Korean woman who visited Cheongdo early this month before she was confirmed to be infected.
As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases in South Korea stood at 104.
