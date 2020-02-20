S. Korea reports 1st military member infected with coronavirus
18:13 February 20, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- A Navy sailor on the southern island of Jeju was confirmed Thursday to have contracted the new coronavirus in the first confirmed case among service personnel in South Korea, government officials said.
The man in his 20s was one of the country's 104 patients of COVID-19, according to the officials.
He was known to have visited his hometown, Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, recently, where dozens of confirmed cases have been reported since Wednesday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword