NSC discusses coronavirus response

18:34 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council convened Thursday and discussed the coronavirus outbreak, as the country reported the first death of an infected person.

In its weekly standing committee meeting, top national security officials checked the "seriousness of the situations at home and abroad and the international community's moves and reviewed ways the government will respond going forward," according to Cheong Wa Dae.

South Korea announced 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the total number of patients at 104.

The NSC officials also touched on how to further strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance through defense chiefs' talks to be held in the United States next Monday, it added.

They shared views on pending issues related to South Korea-Japan relations as well, Cheong Wa Dae added without elaborating.

Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office, presided over the session.

