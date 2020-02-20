Moon, Xi agree to closely cooperate against coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in his telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to strengthen cooperation between the neighboring countries in a desperate fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They also agreed to share relevant clinical experiences of their countries, in addition to close partnership between their quarantine authorities, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing.
Xi proposed the sharing of such clinical data, which he said China has accumulated via its monthlong battle against COVID-19.
Moon replied that South Korea expects a joint response with China to the deadly virus, including the exchange of the information to be of help to his government's quarantine measures, Kang said.
Xi expressed his gratitude for South Korea's support in connection with the outbreak, saying a friend in need is a friend indeed, Kang added.
