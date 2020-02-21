(LEAD) Korea's exports up 12.4 pct in first 20 days of February
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEJONG, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up 12.4 percent in the first 20 days of February, customs data showed Friday, led mostly by chips and auto parts.
The country's outbound shipments reached US$26.3 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $23.3 billion a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of chips soared 15.4 percent, and outbound shipments of auto parts surged 40.6 percent.
But the average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- fell 9.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, the data showed.
South Korea will announce its monthly exports data on March 1.
Exports earlier fell at a slower-than-expected pace in January but extended their slump to a 14th consecutive month due to there being fewer working days.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)