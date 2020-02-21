USFK limits soldiers' Daegu-related travel, several locations off-limits
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has limited all service members' non-essential travel to, from and around South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu, and banned visits to several locations in the city to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection among its population.
The measures came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 virus cases has surged sharply in Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province since Wednesday. As of early Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in South Korea stood at 156, including one death, and more than half of them happened in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province regions.
"All service member mission-essential only travel to/from/around Daegu, and all service member non-mission essential travel to/from Daegu requires GO/FO authorization; this is highly encouraged for all family members, civilians and contractors," USFK said in a release updated Thursday.
Calling for minimizing all off-installation travel for all USFK populations, the military said the following Daegu locations are off-limits: Club C in Dong-gu, Searonan Hospital, Queenvell Hotel, Shincheonji Church, the Public Health Office in Suseong Ward and Daegu Medical Center.
Several children-related facilities at its garrison in Daegu remained closed Friday, and a decision regarding closures next week will be made over the weekend, it added.
While noting that no confirmed cases have been reported among its personnel, the USFK has elevated the risk for USFK peninsula-wide personnel and installations to moderate, and has called for hygiene practice to prevent the spread of the virus.
