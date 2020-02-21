Limited edition of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip sold out in S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The limited edition of Samsung Electronics Co.'s vertically folding smartphone has sold out in South Korea, the company said Friday, despite its premium price tag.
The South Korean tech giant said the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition sold out just two and a half hours after its website began taking orders at midnight.
Samsung didn't confirm how many Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition phones were sold, but the company said it plans to release an additional batch of the specially designed device in the future.
The limited edition of the Galaxy Z Flip is a collaboration product between Samsung and U.S. fashion brand Thom Browne. It features distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors on a pebble gray exterior.
The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition comes with custom-designed Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds and a Galaxy Watch Active2 smart watch.
The special edition is priced at 2.97 million won (US$2,464) in South Korea, 1.32 million won more than the regular Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.
