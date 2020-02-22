K-pop girl band ITZY to return with new album next month
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop 'super rookie' band ITZY will return to the music scene next month with a new EP, "IT'z ME," the band's management agency said Saturday.
"IT'z ME," set for official release on March 9, is the quintet's second EP since the band made a sensational debut in February last year, according to JYP Entertainment.
The band's debut single, "Dalla Dalla," immediately topped local music charts including TV K-pop competition shows, winning the band numerous rookie of the year awards for 2019.
In July last year, the band dropped its first EP, "IT'z ICY," rocking the K-pop scene once again.
Since November, the band has been on a global showcase of their music, touring 11 regions across the world.
"IT'z ME" will be digitally released in the evening of March 9 via major online music streaming services.
