K-pop girl band ITZY to return with new album next month

09:00 February 22, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop 'super rookie' band ITZY will return to the music scene next month with a new EP, "IT'z ME," the band's management agency said Saturday.

"IT'z ME," set for official release on March 9, is the quintet's second EP since the band made a sensational debut in February last year, according to JYP Entertainment.

The band's debut single, "Dalla Dalla," immediately topped local music charts including TV K-pop competition shows, winning the band numerous rookie of the year awards for 2019.

In July last year, the band dropped its first EP, "IT'z ICY," rocking the K-pop scene once again.

Since November, the band has been on a global showcase of their music, touring 11 regions across the world.

"IT'z ME" will be digitally released in the evening of March 9 via major online music streaming services.

This image provided by YJP Entertainment is a concept photo for ITZY's second EP, "IT's ME." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

