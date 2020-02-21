Kia to recall 228,000 Sedona, Sorento models in U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it will voluntarily recall more than 228,000 recreation vehicle models in the United States from April.
In a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kia said it will recall 140,446 Sedona minivans manufactured from June 15, 2005, through July 15, 2009, as well as 88,383 Sorento SUVs built from June 15, 2006, through Dec. 15, 2008, due to concerns that they could catch fire.
The problem involves moisture that may get into the anti-lock brake system's electronics, potentially causing an electrical short circuit and increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire.
There have been seven fires related to this problem but no injuries have been reported, Kia said. The Sedona is sold as Carnival in South Korea.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the flagship Telluride SUV said it will notify U.S. owners of the vehicles to bring them to Kia dealerships for the recall that begins on April 10.
