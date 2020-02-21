Pro-N. Korea paper calls 'Parasite' masterpiece laying bare class warfare
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan reported on Friday about Oscars-winning "Parasite," calling the South Korean movie a "masterpiece" laying bare the problem of class warfare.
It is the first time that a North Korea-affiliated media outlet has mentioned the movie since it won four Oscars last week, including best picture and best director.
"It is noteworthy that the masterpiece rose to the top in the American and white-dominated movie community and the world's most renowned Academy by clearly revealing the reality in which a small number of the wealthy dominates the absolute majority," the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said.
The paper added that the movie is meaningful in that it sheds light on the gap between the rich and the poor and the irony emanating from classes confronting humanity.
The paper also said that the movie swept up four Oscars, including the most valuable one, best picture, saying that it is a work that lives up to the director's reputation.
