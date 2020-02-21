Hanwha Aerospace Q4 net profit down 73 pct. to 18.9 bln won
15:37 February 21, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 18.9 billion won (US$ 15.6 million), down 73 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 35.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 54.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.4 percent to 1.59 trillion won.
