Hanwha Aerospace Q4 net profit down 73 pct. to 18.9 bln won

15:37 February 21, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 18.9 billion won (US$ 15.6 million), down 73 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 35.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 54.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.4 percent to 1.59 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

