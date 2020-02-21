Hanwha Aerospace 2019 net profit up 235.5 pct. to 165.4 bln won
15:37 February 21, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 165.4 billion won (US$ 136.8 million), up 235.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 165.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 53.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 18.2 percent to 5.26 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)