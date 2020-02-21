(LEAD) Hanwha Aerospace 2019 net more than triples

In that vein, Hanwha Aerospace acquired a 100-percent stake in EDAC Technologies, which is headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, for $300 million in October last year. Hanwha Aerospace also took over EDAC's parent firm, Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., in the company's first acquisition of an aircraft engine component manufacturing facility in the United States. EDAC will operate as Hanwha Aerospace USA.