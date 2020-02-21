S. Korea invites senior Japanese officials to P4G summit
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has invited Japan's foreign and environment ministers to a climate change summit that Seoul is hosting this summer, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi were invited to attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G), slated to take place in Seoul in late June, the ministry said in a release.
The invitation was delivered by Chung Kee-yong, director general of the Seoul ministry's climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs bureau, during his meetings in Tokyo this week with his counterparts from the Japanese environment and foreign ministries.
The Japanese side said they will review the invitations with favor.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in resolving air and sea pollution in the neighboring regions, as well as in renewable energy, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)