S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient
20:28 February 21, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's second death from the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 200, officials said Friday.
The woman in her 50s died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan after being transferred from a hospital in a nearby county, where the nation's first COVID-19 fatality was reported the previous day. She was confirmed to be infected and moved to Busan earlier Friday.
