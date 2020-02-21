Go to Contents
S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient

20:28 February 21, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's second death from the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 200, officials said Friday.

The woman in her 50s died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan after being transferred from a hospital in a nearby county, where the nation's first COVID-19 fatality was reported the previous day. She was confirmed to be infected and moved to Busan earlier Friday.
