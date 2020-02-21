(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's second death from the new coronavirus Friday as the number of confirmed cases doubled to surpass 200.
A 54-year-old woman, who was confirmed earlier in the day to be infected with the virus, died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan at around 5 p.m., health officials said.
She had been bedridden at Daenam Hospital in nearby Cheongdo County, where the nation's first COVID-19 fatality was reported Thursday.
She was one of two patients who were transferred to a Busan hospital after they tested positive for the virus.
On Thursday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a 63-year-old man, who died of pneumonia on Wednesday at Daenam Hospital, posthumously tested positive for COVID-19.
The authorities said Friday his death is presumed to be related to the viral infection. But how big a part it played in his death is unclear as his condition might have worsened due to other factors. He had been suffering from a chronic respiratory condition.
A total of 17 people have tested positive for the virus out of 600 patients and medical staff at the hospital, the health authorities said.
