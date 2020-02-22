Trump again complains about 'Parasite' winning best picture Oscar
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump complained again Friday that this year's best picture Oscar went to the South Korean movie, "Parasite," saying he likes to see the United States get honored.
Trump had aired his grievances about the Academy Awards only the night before at a campaign rally in Colorado. This time he brought up the subject at another rally in Las Vegas.
"This year we had a movie, and they said best movie. They announced a movie from South Korea. What's that all about? The movie was made in South Korea. Look, I get along great with South Korea. But you know, I never saw that one before. They used to call it best foreign movie. But now we do it that way. I don't get it, but that's what it used to be," the president said in front of his supporters.
"This is really an incredible time, I'll tell you what, for our country," he continued. "I like to see things that we do get honored because nobody is doing what we do. Nobody can do it like us. We're the greatest country in the world again."
"Parasite," directed by Bong Joon-ho, became the first foreign language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards earlier this month. The black comedy, centered on the theme of class disparity, also took the Oscars for best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.
Trump said he was looking for American movies like "Gone with the Wind" to win the top honor, a film he also cited on Thursday, along with "Sunset Boulevard."
"I said, 'What's this all about?' I deal with them. They like me. We're helping them a lot. They're killing us on trade, you know. They beat us on trade and then they win the Academy Award for a freaking movie. But we redid that trade deal," Trump noted, referring to his administration's revision of a free trade agreement between South Korea and the U.S.
