Saturday's weather forecast
09:11 February 22, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/04 Sunny 30
Incheon 06/04 Sunny 30
Suwon 07/03 Sunny 30
Cheongju 09/05 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 10/05 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 06/03 Sleet 30
Gangneung 10/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/06 Sunny 20
Gwangju 12/06 Sunny 20
Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 10
Daegu 12/07 Cloudy 0
Busan 14/08 Cloudy 0
