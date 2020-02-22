Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:11 February 22, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/04 Sunny 30

Incheon 06/04 Sunny 30

Suwon 07/03 Sunny 30

Cheongju 09/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 10/05 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 06/03 Sleet 30

Gangneung 10/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/06 Sunny 20

Gwangju 12/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 10

Daegu 12/07 Cloudy 0

Busan 14/08 Cloudy 0

(END)

