SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Countrywide spread of coronavirus stemming from Christian sect known as Sincheonji; S. Korea confirms 2nd coronavirus death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus shock stemming from Christian sect known as Sincheonji; number of infections tops 200 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Number of coronavirus cases spikes by 103 in one day (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea reports second death from coronavirus, new confirmed cases jump by 101 in one day (Segye Times)
-- Second death reported; number of coronavirus cases jumps by 106 in one day (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Shocking Black Friday; number of coronavirus patients jumps by 100 in one day (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Number of coronavirus patients up 102 in one day; infections stemming from Christian sect known as Sincheonji (Hankyoreh)
-- Second death reported; number of coronavirus patients rise by 100 in one day (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Number of coronavirus patients surpasses 200 across country (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Quarantine system collapses across country; death reported for second day in a row (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Virus cases double for 2nd day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea struck by soaring number of new virus cases (Korea Times)
