Korean-language dailies

-- Countrywide spread of coronavirus stemming from Christian sect known as Sincheonji; S. Korea confirms 2nd coronavirus death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus shock stemming from Christian sect known as Sincheonji; number of infections tops 200 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Number of coronavirus cases spikes by 103 in one day (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea reports second death from coronavirus, new confirmed cases jump by 101 in one day (Segye Times)

-- Second death reported; number of coronavirus cases jumps by 106 in one day (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Shocking Black Friday; number of coronavirus patients jumps by 100 in one day (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Number of coronavirus patients up 102 in one day; infections stemming from Christian sect known as Sincheonji (Hankyoreh)

-- Second death reported; number of coronavirus patients rise by 100 in one day (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Number of coronavirus patients surpasses 200 across country (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Quarantine system collapses across country; death reported for second day in a row (Korea Economic Daily)

