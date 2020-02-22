S. Korea reports 142 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 346
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 142 new cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 346.
The number of COVID-19 infections has spiked in the past several days, with most new infections traced to a minor Christian sect in the southeastern city of Daegu.
On Friday, South Korea declared that the southeastern city of Daegu and its adjacent county Cheongdo are "special care zones" as a cluster of coronavirus cases has been reported there in recent days.
Two South Korean coronavirus patients, who had pneumonia, died earlier this week, but public health authorities said the outbreak is still "manageable."
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)