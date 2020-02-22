Coronavirus-caused pneumonia leads to S. Korea's 2nd virus death
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Saturday a 54-year-old woman has died of pneumonia in the country's second death of a coronavirus patient.
The woman began to develop fever on Feb. 11 and died as pneumonia developed, Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), said in a regular briefing.
The woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan on Friday evening soon after being transferred from Daenam Hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo for intensive care.
Earlier this week, a 63-year-old man, who died of pneumonia at Daenam Hospital on Wednesday, posthumously tested positive for the virus.
So far, over 100 patients, including nine medical staff, at the hospital have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)