Samsung temporarily shuts down smartphone factory in Gumi over virus case

18:23 February 22, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Saturday it has temporarily shut down a smartphone plant in the southeastern city of Gumi, shortly after a plant employee tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Samsung plans to complete disinfection work at the plant in Gumi, 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul, by Sunday and resume operations at the plant on Monday, the company said.

Employees who made contact with the virus patient have quarantined themselves, in a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Samsung said.

A Samsung official said the temporary shutdown is unlikely to affect production of smartphones.

The Gumi plant produces Samsung's flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.
