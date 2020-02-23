Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-additional cases

S. Korea reports 123 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 556

10:17 February 23, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 123 new cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 556.

The number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a single day on Saturday, with most cases centered around a religious organization in the country's fourth-largest city of Daegu and a neighboring hospital.

So far, three virus patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the country.

On Friday, South Korea declared that the southeastern city of Daegu and its adjacent county Cheongdo are "special care zones."

S. Korea reports 123 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 556 - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK