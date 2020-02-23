S. Korea reports 123 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 556
10:17 February 23, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 123 new cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 556.
The number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a single day on Saturday, with most cases centered around a religious organization in the country's fourth-largest city of Daegu and a neighboring hospital.
So far, three virus patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the country.
On Friday, South Korea declared that the southeastern city of Daegu and its adjacent county Cheongdo are "special care zones."
