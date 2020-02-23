Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-additional death

S. Korea reports 4th death from novel coronavirus

10:48 February 23, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the fourth death from the new coronavirus Sunday, with the number of confirmed virus cases here surpassing 500.

The latest victim of the potentially fatal illness was a 57-year-old patient at Daenam Hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where the country's first COVID-19 fatality took place, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

South Korea reported its first death on Feb. 19, when a 63-year-old man died of pneumonia at the same hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 after his death.

On Friday, another virus patient in her mid-50s died at Daenam Hospital.

So far, over 100 patients at the hospital, as well as nine medical staff, have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the third death reported from Gyeongju, 371 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday.

S. Korea reports 4th death from novel coronavirus - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK