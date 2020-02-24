(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 24)

No one in the government has explained formally why it did not stop the inflow of travelers from China from the beginning. Now the government has pointed the finger at Koreans, as if they were more problematic than Chinese. This is disappointing. The first Shincheonji follower to be infected -- Korea's 31st confirmed case -- caught the virus via an unknown route. Though belatedly, Korea must consider strengthening restrictions on entry into the country from all of China for the time being. Soon, about 70,000 Chinese students will come back here to begin a new semester.