Monday's weather forecast

09:06 February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 30

Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 30

Suwon 13/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 14/-1 Sunny 60

Daejeon 15/-2 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 11/-3 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 15/00 Sunny 60

Gwangju 17/00 Sunny 60

Jeju 17/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 16/00 Sunny 60

Busan 16/05 Sunny 60

(END)

