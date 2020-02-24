Monday's weather forecast
09:06 February 24, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 30
Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 30
Suwon 13/-1 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 14/-1 Sunny 60
Daejeon 15/-2 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 11/-3 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 20
Jeonju 15/00 Sunny 60
Gwangju 17/00 Sunny 60
Jeju 17/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 16/00 Sunny 60
Busan 16/05 Sunny 60
