(3rd LD) 13 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,500 in quarantine
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thirteen service members have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus as of late Monday, and around 7,500 others are quarantined as part of efforts to stop the virus from spreading further in barracks, the defense ministry said.
Ten COVID-19 cases in the Army and one each in the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps had been confirmed as of 4 p.m. Monday, up from a total of 11 cases tallied earlier in the day, according to the ministry.
The 13 military members were among South Korea's 833 cases of the new coronavirus as of late Monday that include eight deaths among civilian patients.
South Korea reported the first virus case among its service personnel on Friday, and the figure has since been on the rise.
In order to provide precise information and to minimize confusion, the ministry began disclosing official data on new coronavirus cases among soldiers twice a day – at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. -- on Monday.
In the wake of a leap in the number of confirmed cases over the past several days with a cluster of infections linked to a religious group in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in its adjacent country of Cheongdo, the authorities checked all service personnel with a history of visiting the regions or having contact with patients, and they are currently isolating around 7,500 soldiers at their bases.
"Of them, about 350 people either have shown symptoms or had direct contact with patients. But we have applied tougher quarantine standards as preventive steps," deputy ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik told a regular briefing.
The ministry has also come up with additional measures to contain the outbreak. All outdoor drills were halted across the country on Monday, and those carrying out off-installation drills were ordered to return to their bases immediately, according to the ministry.
In order to prevent the situation from affecting military readiness, it also issued operations-related instructions to all branches of service that call for extra measures to ensure vigilance among key personnel at ground posts in border areas, military command and control centers, and among those in charge of major maritime and air surveillance systems.
"Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo called for a drastic adjustment of activities at barracks and the flexible management of each unit in order to guarantee combat capabilities," the ministry said.
He also ordered officials to extend full support in terms of personnel and resources to help stabilize the situation in the Daegu area, the ministry added.
In stepped-up efforts against the virus, the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) on Monday suspended its examinations of potential conscripts to determine whether they are fit for mandatory military service for the next two weeks.
As for springtime combined exercises with the United States slated for March, the ministry said no changes have been made so far.
But Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min said during a parliamentary session earlier in the day that "close consultation between South Korea and the U.S. (on the combined exercises) based upon prudent review and judgment" would be required in regards to the current COVID-19 situation.
Minister Jeong is in Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Mark Esper, and the joint exercises are expected to be on the table.
