(LEAD) N. Korean defector arrested for allegedly killing another defector
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with detention of suspect; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean defector was arrested on Monday on suspicions of killing his live-in partner, who had also defected from North Korea, and abandoning the victim's body in a travel bag at his home, police said.
The suspect, only identified as a 40-year-old man residing in Hwaseong, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, is accused of fatally stabbing his female partner, 36 years old, several times at his apartment over the weekend.
Police began a manhunt for the suspect after the woman was found dead Sunday at the apartment. The woman's body was discovered by police officers after one of her acquaintances reported that she couldn't be reached.
The suspect was caught at the home of one of his acquaintances in the same town at around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He reportedly admitted to the murder.
Police said they understand that the two recently began to live together at the man's home.
The woman's body was found in a squatting position inside the suitcase, police said, adding there were signs she had been stabbed.
Police said they plan to request a warrant for the suspect's pretrial detention after conducting further investigation into the case.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)