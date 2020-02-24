Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-death

S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus

10:29 February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported one more death from the new coronavirus that emerged in China, bringing the nation's death toll to 7.

A 62-year-old man, who is tied to a hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo, died of the virus on Sunday, health authorities said.

Over 110 people including nine medical staff, at the Daenam Hospital have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, with five victims of the potentially fatal illness reported or linked to the hospital, which has been in cohort isolation to stem further spread.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK