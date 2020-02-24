(LEAD) S. Korea vows efforts for prompt signing of defense cost deal with U.S.
(ATTN: ADDS USFK's plan on town hall meetings, commander's message in last 5 paras, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will redouble efforts to reach a defense cost-sharing agreement with the United States, the defense ministry said Monday, after Washington warned that South Korean workers at American military bases could be furloughed unless a deal is reached in time.
The Pentagon said Sunday it will be necessary to furlough most South Koreans at the U.S. bases here on April 1 if an agreement is not reached over how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). Last year's one-year deal expired on Dec. 31.
"We cannot go into details regarding the defense cost-sharing deal as the negotiations are ongoing, but I can tell you that we will strengthen our efforts to reach an agreement at an early date to minimize the impact from the absence of a pact," deputy ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said in a regular press briefing.
The apparent warning from the U.S. came just one day before Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was set to hold talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Washington and discuss a range of security issues, including the defense cost-sharing deal.
Since September, the two countries have held six rounds of negotiations. But they have yet to reach a deal amid Washington's demand for a sharp increase in Seoul's financial contribution to USFK operations.
Meanwhile, USFK said it will hold town hall meetings at its bases across the country on Monday to brief service personnel, family members and other contractors on the potential furlough, including a related timeline and the military's mitigation efforts.
"The potential furlough will have a significant impact -- both emotionally and financially -- to our Korean National employees," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said, according to its press release.
Abrams warned that the measure "will also have some negative repercussions to installation services" and "will have more than just a negative impact on military operations and readiness."
On Sunday, the Pentagon said the U.S. will continue to fund critical USFK logistics contracts and key positions of Korean employees in charge of life, health, safety and readiness services.
Following the announcement, USFK said it has been working to identify the key positions that will mitigate risks to its forces. Currently, around 9,000 South Korean workers are affiliated with USFK.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)