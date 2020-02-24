National Assembly cancels session over coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Assembly canceled its plenary session scheduled for Monday afternoon after it was learned that a coronavirus patient attended a parliamentary forum last week.
Lee In-young, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), proposed the cancellation to his United Future Party (UFP) counterpart Shim Jae-chul, after it was known that Shim had been in contact with the patient and took a test for COVID-19 early Monday, DP deputy floor leader Yoon Hu-duk told reporters.
The UFP also canceled a general meeting of its lawmakers.
The National Assembly was scheduled to convene an interpellation session with Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun and other Cabinet members over political and national security issues.
On Saturday, Ha Yun-su, president of the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations, was quarantined at a Seoul hospital after being confirmed to be infected.
He attended a forum at the National Assembly last Wednesday. The UFP lawmakers who also were present, including Shim, Kwak Sang-do and Jeon Hee-kyung, were tested Monday.
The two parties will discuss new parliamentary schedules after the test result for Shim comes out, Yoon of the DP said.
