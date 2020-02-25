Corporate direct financing jumps in January: data
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond sales rose 18.5 percent in January from a month earlier on the back of a sharp rise in sales of corporate debts, data showed Tuesday.
Local companies raised 11.2 trillion won (US$9.18 billion) by selling stocks and bonds in January, compared with 9.45 trillion won in December, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The surge is attributable to the 27.7 percent on-month gain in debt offerings, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities, to 11.15 trillion won, the FSS said.
But stock sales tumbled 93.4 percent on-month to 47.7 billion won due to a sharp decline in rights offerings by companies.
Last month, two firms went public, and the aggregate amount of funds raised via initial public offerings fell 91.3 percent to 21 billion won, the FSS said.
The outstanding value of bonds issued by South Korean businesses came to 525.31 trillion won as of the end of January, up 0.3 percent from a month earlier.
