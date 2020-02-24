Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Anti-money laundering body calls for countermeasures against N. Korea
SEOUL -- A global anti-money laundering body has called on all member states to apply countermeasures against money laundering, terrorist financing and weapons of mass destruction proliferation financing risks emanating from North Korea.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) also urged North Korea to immediately and meaningfully address the deficiencies in its regime against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
-----------------
Defense chief meets with Korean War veterans in U.S.
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has met with American veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving in Washington for talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, his office said Monday.
The meeting held Sunday (U.S. time) was organized to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, and Jeong expressed his gratitude to the U.S. veterans for their sacrifice for peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
-----------------
S. Korea's arable land inches down 0.9 pct in 2019
SEJONG -- South Korea's total arable land dropped 0.9 in 2019 from a year earlier as some rice paddies gave way to residential areas and public facilities, data showed Monday.
The country's arable land totaled 1.58 million hectares last year, down 15,000 hectares from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea. It was the seventh consecutive year of decline.
-----------------
Seoul revs up as coronavirus toll spikes
SEOUL -- The Seoul city authorities on Monday announced follow-up measures to counter the new coronavirus, a day after the national government heightened the country's disease alert to the highest level.
"Since we don't know when or where something might happen ... we have to remain vigilant and act preemptively, thinking that if Seoul is penetrated, (the whole of) South Korea is penetrated," Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said in a press briefing.
-----------------
N.K.'s paper urges 'extraordinary determination' amid sanctions, fight against virus
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for the country to work with "extraordinary determination" to overcome difficulties, apparently referring to global sanctions and a nationwide fight against the new coronavirus.
"Workers with extraordinary determination not seen before should aim their idealism and aspirations high and push to realize them," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon suggests extra budget in dual fight against virus, economic impact
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in suggested Monday that his government consider an emergency supplementary budget plan to support its "dual" fight against the novel coronavirus and its economic impact.
"We should mobilize all national capabilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he stressed, speaking at the outset of his weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides amid a sharp rise in the number of patients here. He invited 10 South Korean experts on infectious diseases to the session, including Peck Kyong-ran, head of the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases.
-----------------
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases soar to 833, containment of more outbreaks in Daegu in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea reported another record daily spike in the number of new coronavirus cases on Monday, with most new cases centered in the southeastern city of Daegu, where health authorities are shifting the focus of the anti-virus fight to containing its further spread.
The 231 additional cases of the new coronavirus brought the total number of infections in South Korea to 833. Also, a 62-year-old man, who is tied to a hospital in Cheongdo, near Daegu, died of the virus on Sunday, bringing the nation's death toll to 7.
-----------------
(LEAD) Prime minister says S. Korea is in quarantine race against virus spread
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday stressed the importance of speedy preemptive anti-coronavirus measures in order to halt its spread from the cluster in Daegu and nearby areas.
Speaking to reporters, he said he would visit the city, a three-hour drive southeast from Seoul, on Tuesday shortly after attending a weekly Cabinet meeting.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Airlines to suspend flights to Daegu over virus fears
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines have suspended or plan to halt flights to South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu, where hundreds of new coronavirus infections have been reported over the weekend.
Korean Air Lines Co., the country's biggest airline, canceled its flights to Daegu from the southern resort island of Jeju and Incheon, South Korea's main gateway, on Sunday.
Korean Air said the two routes will be suspended until March 28.
The move came as Daegu -- South Korea's fourth-largest city, with a population of 2.4 million -- has emerged as a hotbed of coronavirus outbreaks in South Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) Coronavirus deals a blow to S. Korean box office
SEOUL -- South Korean movie theaters saw the lowest number of visitors for January since 2013, data has shown, as growing fears over the contagious disease led people to stay at home.
According to a report by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) released on Thursday, a total of 16.84 million people went to theaters last month, down 7.1 percent from a year ago.
Total revenue also slipped 4.9 percent on-year to 143.7 billion won (US$117.9 million).
(END)