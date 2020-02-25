Korean-language dailies

-- 'Warriors in white' flock to Daegu to help with quarantine efforts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gripped by coronavirus fears, nation comes to stop (Kookmin Daily)

-- Coronavirus strikes, as legislative, judicial branches come to halt (Donga llbo)

-- Daily life comes to halt, fears must be reduced (Seoul Shinmun)

-- KOSPI drops below 2,100 amid coronavirus fears (Segye Times)

-- In unprecedented moves, National Assembly, courts shut down, 7,500 soldiers quarantined (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tables turned as China moves to quarantine S. Korean travelers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Coronavirus cases jump by 231, 28,000 with flu symptoms in Daegu to be checked (Hankyoreh)

-- Nation comes to stop (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nation paralyzed as parliament, courts shut down (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- COVID-19 brings nation to halt (Korea Economic Daily)

