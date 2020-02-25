Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Warriors in white' flock to Daegu to help with quarantine efforts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gripped by coronavirus fears, nation comes to stop (Kookmin Daily)
-- Coronavirus strikes, as legislative, judicial branches come to halt (Donga llbo)
-- Daily life comes to halt, fears must be reduced (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KOSPI drops below 2,100 amid coronavirus fears (Segye Times)
-- In unprecedented moves, National Assembly, courts shut down, 7,500 soldiers quarantined (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tables turned as China moves to quarantine S. Korean travelers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus cases jump by 231, 28,000 with flu symptoms in Daegu to be checked (Hankyoreh)
-- Nation comes to stop (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nation paralyzed as parliament, courts shut down (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- COVID-19 brings nation to halt (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Infections hit 833, 8th patient succumbs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea advises people with fever, respiratory symptoms to stay home (Korea Herald)
-- Rapidly rising infections ignite nationwide fear (Korea Times)
