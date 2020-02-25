(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 25)
Virus and legal loopholes
Nation should revise laws to protect people better
As the country's fight against the new coronavirus has entered a critical phase, there are also growing calls to mend the legal loopholes exposed in dealing with the outbreak.
The government is now making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus. What is equally important for the nation is to revise related laws to enable the authorities to treat those who are considered "potential threats" to public health in isolation, and punish those who refuse to be examined.
The story of a 61-year-old "super spreader" in Daegu who is reportedly linked to hundreds of cases is quite shocking. The woman, despite showing symptoms of the new virus, attended a church service, and visited a hotel and a hospital in the city before testing positive as the nation's 31st patient, Feb. 18. Health officials recommended twice that she visit a nearby virus-detection center to be checked immediately, but she reportedly chose not to do so. She also ignored the government's guidance that those who show any symptoms should report to the authorities immediately and voluntarily quarantine themselves at home.
Given that more than half the virus infections in South Korea are now linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, where she attended the service, it is not surprising that the organization is being regarded as public enemy No. 1 in this fight against the virus. It is deplorable that the whereabouts of more than 200 of the church members are still unknown because they have refused to reveal themselves.
This shows how dangerous it is to depend on "voluntary" measures by individuals in curbing the spread of a highly contagious virus like this one. Some lawmakers have submitted three revision bills to punish those who refuse to be examined despite showing symptoms, and conduct forceful examinations for those who have come into contact with a confirmed patient. The National Assembly should pass these bills without delay.
It is also urgent to prepare measures against those who refuse to follow the government's guidelines for assemblies and gatherings while a virus is spreading. Over the past weekend, Jeon Gwang-hoon, a pastor and chief of the Christian Council of Korea, organized massive political rallies in central Seoul along with conservative groups to demand President Moon Jae-in resign.
Health authorities and the municipal government recommended they delay the rallies out of concerns about possible spread of the virus, but Jeon snubbed the warnings and held the rallies as scheduled. Jeon said to participants that he did not care about the virus, and that, "even those who were infected with the virus would be cured if they participated in my rallies."
It is sad to see some political groups capitalizing on the virus outbreak for their own interests when the nation is struggling to curb the spread of the virus. Organizers of those rallies deserve blame -- and punishment -- not because they are politically biased, but because they may put the public health at risk.
