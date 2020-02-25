(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 25)

The story of a 61-year-old "super spreader" in Daegu who is reportedly linked to hundreds of cases is quite shocking. The woman, despite showing symptoms of the new virus, attended a church service, and visited a hotel and a hospital in the city before testing positive as the nation's 31st patient, Feb. 18. Health officials recommended twice that she visit a nearby virus-detection center to be checked immediately, but she reportedly chose not to do so. She also ignored the government's guidance that those who show any symptoms should report to the authorities immediately and voluntarily quarantine themselves at home.