Defense ministry shuts down pressroom, briefing room over coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Tuesday said it has temporarily shut down its pressroom and briefing room for anti-coronavirus disinfection work after a cameraman with a local news outlet was admitted to a hospital with symptoms of the virus.
In a notice to reporters, the ministry said the facilities on the first floor of the ministry's main building in Seoul will be closed until Wednesday as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.
The cameraman was admitted to a hospital for pneumonia and a coronavirus infection is suspected, officials said. Test results will be available later Tuesday, they said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has also banned visitors from accessing its building located in the same compound, they added.
As of late Monday, South Korea had reported 13 confirmed cases of the virus among its service personnel. They are among the country's 833 infection cases. Eight civilians have been killed so far.
As part of efforts to stop the virus from spreading further in barracks, the authorities came up with additional measures, including halting off-installation drills and physical examinations for potential draftees.
On Monday, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) also reported a first COVID-19 case among related individuals, as "a USFK widowed dependent" living in Daegu tested positive for the virus.
In order to protect the force, the military has raised the risk level from moderate to high, and called for limiting non-mission essential in-person meetings and gatherings, as well as temporary duty travel and assignments.
