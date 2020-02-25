Esper urges S. Korea to pay more for combined defense
WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that South Korea can and should contribute more to its defense in terms of financial contributions to the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula.
Esper made the remark during a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo after a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon.
The two countries have been negotiating a new Special Measures Agreement to split the cost of the U.S. troop presence in South Korea.
"Shouldering the cost of our common defense cannot fall disproportionately to the American taxpayer," Esper said. "As such, we must find a more sustainable and equitable means of sharing the costs of our combined defense, with the Republic of Korea as a global economic powerhouse and an equal partner in the preservation of peace on the peninsula. South Korea can and should contribute more to its defense."
