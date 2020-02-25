Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. considering scaling back military exercises due to coronavirus

08:09 February 25, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are considering scaling back combined military exercises due to concerns over the new coronavirus, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday.

Esper made the remark after talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the Pentagon.

South Korea has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with more than 800 confirmed cases and eight deaths as of Monday.

