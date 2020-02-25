BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' on way to No. 1 on Billboard 200
08:13 February 25, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- "Map of the Soul: 7," the new album of K-pop super band BTS, is bound to debut atop the Billboard 200 next week, the band's historic fourth No. 1 on the chart.
"The set, which was released Feb. 21 via Big Hit Entertainment, could earn 300,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 27, with most of that sum driven by album sales," Billboard said on its website.
If confirmed as forecast, it marks the band's fourth Billboard No. 1 in a span of two years.
