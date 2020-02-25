S. Korea to swiftly conduct virus tests on all followers of Shincheonji
08:15 February 25, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will swiftly conduct tests on the new coronavirus on all followers of Shincheonji as the minor religious sect has agreed to provide the complete list of its members.
The move comes as South Korea has reported 833 cases of the new coronavirus, with eight deaths, since its first case in January.
About 60 percent of all infection cases are linked to a Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu.
