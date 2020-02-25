N. Korea's paper discourages public gatherings to prevent coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday called for people not to gather in public as Pyongyang makes all-out efforts to prevent the new coronavirus from breaking out on its soil.
North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the COVID-19 infections, but it has beefed up preventive efforts such as tightened border controls and quarantine for people from China, the country worst hit by the virus.
"At a time when the whole country is constantly on edge, it should be strictly prohibited for a large number of people to gather in public areas including restaurants," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.
"Eating in large groups and talking to each other while sitting face-to-face in close proximity could serve as a major route for the transmission of infectious diseases," the paper added.
The paper also warned people against lowering their guard, saying that a single outbreak of the infection could bring about "catastrophic" consequences for the country.
North Korea has taken swift preventive measures against the new coronavirus since late January by tightening its border with China and doubling the quarantine period to 30 days for those coming from foreign countries.
The North has recently canceled an international marathon scheduled for mid-April as part of efforts to block the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, according to tour agencies based in China.
It is rare for the North to cancel the sport event, which has been held since 1981 to celebrate the birthday of the country's founder, Kim Il-sung.
