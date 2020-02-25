Go to Contents
(LEAD) S. Korea to take maximum quarantine steps in Daegu, surrounding province against coronavirus

10:14 February 25, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to take maximum quarantine steps in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding province to contain the new coronavirus and seek to create an extra budget, party officials said Tuesday.

The government, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the presidential office decided to thoroughly implement stepped-up containment measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where infection cases have shot up in recent days.

The government has designated Daegu and its adjacent county of Cheongdo as "special care zones" to better cope with the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The government is studying ways over containment measures ... Details will be later unveiled after a Cabinet meeting is held (later in the day)," Rep. Hong Ink-pyo, DP spokesman, told a press briefing.

The DP sent a message to reporters that the maximum containment policy means beefing up quarantine efforts, not an imposition of lock down.

Kim Sang-jo (2nd from L), Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff for policy, speaks during a ruling party-government-presidential office meeting at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Feb. 25, 2020, to discuss measures to contain the new coronavirus affecting South Korea. (Yonhap)

