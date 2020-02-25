(2nd LD) S. Korea ramps up quarantine in Daegu, reports 1 more virus death, total cases now at 893
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its ninth death from the new coronavirus on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 60 to 893.
The woman was hospitalized at a hospital in Chilgok, a town in North Gyeongsang Province, due to pneumonia on Sunday and tested positive for the virus on Monday, health authorities said.
Six out of the nine deaths are linked to a hospital in Cheongdo, where over 110 people were confirmed to have been infected.
The ninth fatality came as two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and Daenam Hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand sharply, taking up more than half of the total cases in the country.
Alarmed by the spike in the number of confirmed cases in the regions, the country plans to take "maximum" quarantine steps in Daegu and its surrounding province to contain the new coronavirus.
Last week, Daegu and its nearby county of Cheongdo were also designated as "special care zones" to better cope with the outbreak of COVID-19.
Of the 60 new cases, 49 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province. Sixteen new cases were confirmed in Daegu, and 33 new cases were reported in North Gyeongsang Province.
Nearly all major provinces and cities have reported some infections, with Seoul reporting another two cases, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.
Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, reported three new cases and Gyeonggi Province reported five new cases on Tuesday morning, the KCDC said.
Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.
South Korea confirmed its first new coronavirus case from a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on Jan. 20.
South Korea has released 22 fully recovered novel coronavirus patients from hospitals as of Tuesday morning, the KCDC said.
The number of people being checked for the virus and under quarantine came to 13,273, it added. The country has tested a total of 35,823 suspected cases, with 22,550 testing negative.
