S. Korea to brief foreign missions on anti-coronavirus efforts
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it will brief officials at foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul on Tuesday on the country's efforts to contain the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said, as an increasing number of foreign countries impose entry restrictions on South Koreans.
The closed-door session, to be headed Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn, is expected to focus on calling on the governments of foreign countries to refrain from taking excessive measures.
Since late last week, 17 countries and regions have slapped entry bans on or toughened their quarantine processes for Koreans and foreigners who have been in South Korea in the past two weeks, following a surge in COVID-19 cases here.
South Korea has seen a whopping increase in the infection tally over the past week, with the number jumping from about 30 to 893 cases as of early Tuesday. Eight people have died from the disease.
Israel, one of the first countries to impose such an entry ban, barred South Koreans who arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday from entering the country before it officially announced decision. On Monday, Israeli authorities flew two chartered flights at their own expense to send back about 400 South Korean tourists.
Seoul has voiced regret over similar decisions being made by a few countries without prior notice.
Calling Israel's entry ban "an excessive response," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha highlighted that all-out diplomatic efforts are under way to prevent unwarranted restrictions.
Bahrain, Jordan, Kiribati, Samoa and American Samoa have also imposed bans on visitors from South Korea, according to Seoul's foreign ministry website.
Territories that have tightened entry processes, such as by implementing tougher monitoring and requiring clearance after a 14-day isolation period, include Brunei, Britain, Ethiopia, Macao, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Thailand, Uganda and Micronesia.
Mauritius, an island nation off East Africa, and Vietnam have prevented the entry of some Koreans with a fever and placed them under quarantine at a hospital. Mongolia and Kuwait announced that all flights to and from South Korea will temporarily be suspended.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the travel advisory for South Korea to the highest level of "warning" on Monday, which calls for avoiding all nonessential travel.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)