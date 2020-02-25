(LEAD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hong Kong imposed an entry ban on travelers from South Korea, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against all non-essential travel to the Asian ally amid a steady increase in coronavirus cases in the country.
The semi-autonomous Chinese territory was the latest in more than 20 countries that have slapped entry bans on or toughened their quarantine processes for Koreans and foreigners with a record of visits to South Korea in the past two weeks.
South Korea has seen a whopping increase in the infection tally over the past week, with the number jumping from about 30 to 893 cases as of Tuesday. Nine people have died from the disease.
Seven countries -- Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Kiribati, Hong Kong, Samoa and American Samoa -- have imposed bans on visitors from South Korea, according to Seoul's foreign ministry website. Mauritius, an island nation off East Africa, announced a similar decision Monday.
At least 14 countries -- Brunei, Britain, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Macao, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uganda and Micronesia -- have included Korea among a list of other virus-struck countries subject to tighter entry processes, such as implementing tougher monitoring and requiring clearance after a 14-day isolation period.
Mongolia and Kuwait announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from South Korea.
Foreign countries have also raised travel advisories on Korea. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday revised up the advisory for the Asian country to the highest level of "warning," which calls for avoiding all nonessential travel.
The new action came only two days after the CDC issued a Level 2 "alert" calling for "enhanced precautions" when traveling to South Korea. The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory for Korea by one notch to Level 2 on a four-level scale.
Health authorities of Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Singapore have also adjusted the advisories recommending their people not travel to Korea and its southern city of Daegu and a nearby county, which are responsible for the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
In a bid to prevent further repercussions, the foreign ministry said Tuesday it would brief officials at foreign diplomatic missions in Seoul on the country's efforts to contain the virus and to call for the countries to refrain from taking excessive measures.
Israel, one of the first countries to impose such an entry ban, unexpectedly barred some 130 South Koreans who arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday from entering the country. The entry ban had come before it officially announced the decision on the entry ban.
Seoul has voiced regret over similar decisions being made by a few countries without prior notice.
On Monday, Israeli authorities flew two chartered flights at their own expense to send back about 400 South Korean tourists stranded there following the entry ban.
