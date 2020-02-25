Samsung begins mass production of 16 GB mobile DRAM chip
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker, said Tuesday it has begun mass-producing the industry's first 16-gigabyte (GB) low power double data rate 5 (LPDDR5) mobile DRAM to target the high-end smartphone market.
Its 16 GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package combines eight of its second-generation 10-nanometer class 12-gigabit (Gb) chips and four 8 Gb chips, according to Samsung.
The latest mobile chip can provide a data transfer speed of 5,500 megabits per second, which is capable of processing nine high-definition movie files in one second.
Compared to its previous 8 GB LPDDDR4X DRAM package, the new product also has twice the capacity, while it consumes 20 percent less power.
"Along with the blazing-fast performance, the industry's largest capacity supports dynamic and responsive gameplay as well as ultra-high-resolution graphics on premium smartphones for highly immersive mobile gaming experiences," Samsung said.
Samsung's LPDDR5 mobile DRAM is produced at its factory in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
The company said it aims to mass-produce upgraded LDPPR5 DRAM using third-generation 10 nm-class (1z) process technology in the second half of the year, in line with the development of a 6,400 Mb/s chipset.
The South Korean tech giant said the move will solidify its status in the semiconductor market and provide better solutions to premium mobile devices, high-end PCs and automotive products.
